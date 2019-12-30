Injured cyclist Nic Dlamini to be represented by international law firm

Top South African cyclist Nic Dlamini said on Monday that he would be represented by an international law firm after the “terrible incident” that saw his arm being broken by Table Mountain National Park officials.

Dlamini said in a statement posted on his Facebook page that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he had received, both at home and around the world, after the incident on Friday.

The 24-year-old had surgery on Saturday to repair his left humerus.

“This has been an extremely upsetting experience and your support means a lot to me,” he said.