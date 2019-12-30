Injured cyclist Nic Dlamini to be represented by international law firm
Top South African cyclist Nic Dlamini said on Monday that he would be represented by an international law firm after the “terrible incident” that saw his arm being broken by Table Mountain National Park officials.
Dlamini said in a statement posted on his Facebook page that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he had received, both at home and around the world, after the incident on Friday.
The 24-year-old had surgery on Saturday to repair his left humerus.
“This has been an extremely upsetting experience and your support means a lot to me,” he said.
Nicholas Dlamini would like to make the following statement: Many thanks for the huge number of kind messages following...Posted by Nicholas Dlamini on Sunday, December 29, 2019
“My first step was to undergo surgery and I am told that this went well, but the surgeon is unable to make a prognosis at this early stage. So, for the moment, I am unable to say when I’ll be back on a bike. My surgeon and the care team will be liaising with the team doctor to establish this.”
His priority for now is to receive expert care and physiotherapy at hospital or rest at home until he is well enough to leave and make a statement to the police.
“I am not sure yet when this will be, but for now things are a little uncomfortable and I am still coming to terms with what happened.
“I will be represented by the international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright following this terrible incident. Norton Rose Fulbright have enormous experience in dealing with contentious issues such as this and are currently dealing with Caster Semenya’s case against the IAAF. Our thanks for the many numerous offers for legal representation from concerned people willing to help me.”
He said he would, with the help of his support team, manager and NTT [Pro cycling] be taking legal advice on the next steps from the law firm.
“For this reason I hope you can understand why I cannot give any more detail to anyone at this stage. I look forward to giving you more detail as soon as I can,” he added.
Five-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome lashed out at Table Mountain National Park over the incident, the Sunday Times reported.
On Twitter, Froome called the claim by SA National Parks on Friday that Dlamini had injured himself “appalling”.
Table Mountain National Park rangers involved in the incident were placed on precautionary suspension.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.