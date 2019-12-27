South Africa

WATCH | Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffers broken arm in permit dispute with Table Mountain park rangers

By ERNEST MABUZA - 27 December 2019 - 16:17
A screenshot where Nic Dlamini was allegedly assaulted by rangers at the Table Mountain National Park.
Image: Twitter/Lawrence Lindeque

Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffered a broken arm during an altercation with rangers at the Table Mountain National Park on Friday.

SANParks said on Friday afternoon that a cyclist suffered a broken arm after he resisted arrest at the Silvermine section of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

“According to the TMNP section ranger, the cyclist had entered Gate 1 of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee nor showing proof of activity permits when requested,” SANParks head of communications Rey Thakhuli said.

He said the rangers were informed about the incident.

“ ... Upon investigating and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal,” Thakhuli said.

Earlier, his team, NTT Pro Cycling, said it was aware of a video of an incident in Cape Town involving one of its riders, Dlamini.

“He's currently undergoing medical assessment after which we'll be able to provide a full update on what transpired,” the team said on Twitter.

In the video, shared on social media, a number of rangers are seen attempting to apprehend Dlamini. He is forced into the back of a bakkie.

One of the rangers is seen trying to stop the person filming the incident  from doing so.

An x-ray showing the break
Image: Vanessa Sandes via Twitter

Thakhuli said statements would be taken from rangers who were at the scene as well as from Dlamini.

“SANParks also request anyone who might have witnessed the incident to please contact the authorities on 021 422 1601.”

Thakhuli asked the public to respect the park and pay the necessary conservation or activity fees on arrival.

