WATCH | Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffers broken arm in permit dispute with Table Mountain park rangers

Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffered a broken arm during an altercation with rangers at the Table Mountain National Park on Friday.

SANParks said on Friday afternoon that a cyclist suffered a broken arm after he resisted arrest at the Silvermine section of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

“According to the TMNP section ranger, the cyclist had entered Gate 1 of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee nor showing proof of activity permits when requested,” SANParks head of communications Rey Thakhuli said.

He said the rangers were informed about the incident.

“ ... Upon investigating and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal,” Thakhuli said.

Earlier, his team, NTT Pro Cycling, said it was aware of a video of an incident in Cape Town involving one of its riders, Dlamini.

“He's currently undergoing medical assessment after which we'll be able to provide a full update on what transpired,” the team said on Twitter.

In the video, shared on social media, a number of rangers are seen attempting to apprehend Dlamini. He is forced into the back of a bakkie.

One of the rangers is seen trying to stop the person filming the incident from doing so.