Nic Dlamini has surgery on arm broken by Table Mountain National Park rangers

On Instagram, alongside a photograph of her with Dlamini and her three-year-old son Ryan, she said: “Today has been one of the saddest days of my life. To see someone I love like my own child senselessly attacked on video is something I’ll never get over — someone who has overcome such hardship & made an incredible life for himself through sheer gut determination & talent ... ? Get better soon my sweetheart.”

Dlamini was injured during a scuffle with SANParks rangers in the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park. Part of the incident was filmed by another cyclist, Donovan le Cok, who said the amount of force used by the rangers was ridiculous and unnecessary.

In a statement, Le Cok said: “I got to the scene just at the point where the SANParks official had knocked Nicholas off of his bike to check his permit.

“It’s a downhill to the exit, and they sort of jumped out and grabbed his handlebar to make him stop, which made him fall obviously. Nic was quite upset, he was hurt and his bike was damaged.

“It is quite a shocking thing to encounter when someone tries to grab you off of your bike, something that a criminal does rather than a park ranger.

“At that point there was a heated discussion with the head ranger. Nic wasn’t aggressive towards him, trying to get away or resisting being detained. The guy just laid into him, turned him around, and twisted his arm high above his head.

“You can hear in the video his arm snap and crack, at which point Nic was just screaming saying, ‘my arm’s broken, my arm’s broken’. They just proceeded to throw him into the back of a van, all the while he is still shouting, ‘my arm is broken’.

“I had then stopped filming as the rangers were becoming aggressive towards me, they were grabbing at my phone and my hand, so I thought rather than lose my phone and lose the footage, I would just stop recording and put my phone in my pocket.