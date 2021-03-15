City of Joburg goes ahead to make political office staff permanent employees.

The City of Johannesburg has forged ahead with making political support staff permanent employees despite complaints and legal threats.

The move is set to ensure that support staff employed in the offices of the mayor, mayoral committee members and in council do not lose their jobs after the official's political term of office ends.

According to a presentation made to political office staff by executive mayor Geoff Makhubo’s office last week, fixed term employees would now be converted to “permanent all-inclusive package employees”

“Administrative and operational support within political office should be permanent to ensure continuation of functions in these offices at all times including during transition periods,” the presentation reads.

The city is also looking to increase its current 1,673 political staff complement, currently costing around R160m.

Makhubo’s office has already moved to advertise several permanent posts for his private office within the city.