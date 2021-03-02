South Africa

Joburg municipal manager leaves after reaching ‘mutual separation’ agreement

By Staff Reporter - 02 March 2021 - 16:30
Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni is no longer the City of Johannesburg municipal manager.
City of Johannesburg municipal manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has officially left office.

On Tuesday the city said Lukhwareni vacated the post effective February 28 after a “mutual termination of service” agreement was reached between him and the metro.

“This is a result of a free and voluntary engagement between the city manager and employer.”

According to the city, Joburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo thanked Lukhwareni for his service to the residents of the city and wished him well in the future.

According to SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE, Makhubo said in an interview that the “separation” was preceded by an engagement with Lukhwareni over the city executive’s unhappiness with the level of service delivery in the city.

Lukhwareni was appointed in October 2016  when Herman Mashaba was the city’s mayor.

