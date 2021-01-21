Suspected cable thief badly burnt after allegedly tampering with substation

A suspected cable thief was badly burnt and hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after allegedly tampering with a mini electricity substation in East Town, Johannesburg.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the incident had left several areas without power, and that it would take about 48 hours to restore electricity to the affected areas. The mini-substation caught fire.

Mangena said the city was concerned about the increase in vandalism and cable theft during load-shedding.

He said even though load-shedding had now been suspended, the city was still suffering in its aftermath, with a repairs backlog in several areas across the Johannesburg.

“City Power loses millions in revenue because every time there is cable theft, a meter stops and we are not making revenue,” he said.

We also spend a lot of money fixing and replacing cables stolen and equipment that gets damaged during the cable theft and explosions.”