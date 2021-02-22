'DA leaders must just go to school': Floyd Shivambu responds to MPs qualification requirements call

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has hit back at DA MP Natasha Mazzone's call for parliament to provide an official document stating the qualification requirements for MPs.

Shivambu weighed in on Mazzone's request for parliament to produce a “clear document”, saying there was no need for it.

“DA leaders must just go to school,” said Shivambu.

“It’s honestly painful to listen to so-called leaders who have no ability to pay attention to details and absolutely no intellectual integrity.”