Gauteng load-shedding cut down to 2 hours: Eskom

Eskom on Monday announced that it was reducing the amount of load-shedding in Gauteng to two hours.

Currently, Gauteng is hit by rotational power cuts for more than four hours at a time.

In a statement, the power utility said that, for Gauteng and some parts of North West, it would “implement load-shedding for two hours in all its areas of supply” - effective from Tuesday.

“The move from four hours to two hours of load-shedding is aimed at addressing the unintended consequences that come with the longer supply interruptions, particularly during the resurgence of Covid-19. Electricity users are advised to always check with their supplier should load-shedding exceed two hours,” the Eskom statement read.

The areas this will apply to were provided as:

Joburg Zone - Cosmo City, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Midrand, Randburg, Sandton and Soweto;

Vaal Zone - Orange Farm, Sebokeng and Sharpeville;

Merafong local municipality;

Mogale City local municipality;

Randfontein local municipality; and

Klerksdorp, Mmabatho and Vryburg.

“Eskom has engaged with the affected municipalities. In addition, the power utility will also effect the changes where it is implementing load-shedding to the municipalities' direct customers,” the statement read.