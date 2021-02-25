South Africa

5 weeks without water, mobile toilets brought in

Court cases on hold due to plumbing problem

25 February 2021 - 07:22
Mpho Koka Journalist

The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto was forced to postpone all court cases yesterday after going five weeks without water due to a plumbing problem.

All public and staff toilets in the court building have been locked while about a dozen mobile toilets have been brought in for temporary relief...

