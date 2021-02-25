5 weeks without water, mobile toilets brought in
Court cases on hold due to plumbing problem
The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto was forced to postpone all court cases yesterday after going five weeks without water due to a plumbing problem.
All public and staff toilets in the court building have been locked while about a dozen mobile toilets have been brought in for temporary relief...
