Geoff Makhubo slammed for saying Herman Mashaba is a ‘fool’ who ruined Johannesburg
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has been criticised for his comments about former mayor Herman Mashaba’s tenure.
This week Makhubo took aim at Mashaba, saying he was a “fool” who “ruined our city”.
Mashaba served as the mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 before he departed from the DA to start his own party, ActionSA.
“Joburg emerged well from a financial ruin by his masters. Hard work tried to reverse apartheid spatial planning by stitching it together but his populist agenda reversed all. He is now shouting from the sidelines, signifying nothing. Lord help him,” said Makhubo.
The jab launched a Twitter spat between the pair, with Mashaba saying Makhubo was “useless” and his days were numbered.
“Orange overalls will suit you. Your day in court is coming,” said Mashaba.
I agree. Parks Tau was useless, but even more useless was his MMC of Finance who seemingly was earning R30m from Regiments for maintaining relationships with the City.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 3, 2021
Orange overalls will suit you. Your day in court is coming. https://t.co/bisny0YxTh
Mashaba said since Makhubo took over from him the city had been at a standstill.
The developments were expected to generate R32 billion in investment, create 21,000 jobs in the construction sector, and deliver over 14,500 affordable housing units with rentals starting at R900 per month.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 3, 2021
Now the project has completely stalled under @GeoffMakhubo.
In response, Makhubo said Mashaba’s accusations “confirmed” he was “delusional”.
I have always thought but now it’s confirmed that you are delusional. You really suffer from delusions of grandeur https://t.co/p25B5Dwo7E— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) March 3, 2021
In a back-and-forth war of words, Makhubo said Mashaba disempowered communities by killing small bakeries and co-operatives, calling them “vanity projects”.
In 2017, Mashaba cancelled projects initiated by his ANC predecessor Parks Tau because he said they were “vanity projects” for patronage purposes.
“2,000 former Jozi@work workers march every week because you closed the programme and promised to insource them. In your true style of pandering to the EFF, you hired wrong people,” Makhubo told Mashaba.
You disempowered communities by killing small bakeries and cooperatives calling them Tau vanity projects. 2000 former Jozi@work workers march every week cause you closed the program and promised to insource them. In your true style pandering to the EFF you hired wrong people https://t.co/CS9Cq8b644— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) March 5, 2021
“You tweet from your office in your three-piece suit. Why don’t you grab a broom and start sweeping? You should be ashamed,” Mashaba retaliated.
You didn't answer the question, Geoff.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 5, 2021
When last did you walk through the streets of Johannesburg? The place is disgusting.
You tweet from your office in your three-piece suit. Why don't you grab a broom and start sweeping?
You should be ashamed. https://t.co/3PrL2Rvtxd
Weighing on the spat, many urged Makhubo to stop shifting blame and focus on doing better for the city.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
So it is alleged yes. Compare that to the trillions stolen by the Anc and then who is the Mampara? City is worse of now actually. Service delivery almost non-existent— Dauwq Steyn (@dauwq) March 3, 2021
His doing nothing but busy looting public money with his friends.— Mncedisi (@Minenhl2020) March 3, 2021
What job?😲 Nobody told him he's there to work, he's never heard of that word..— Willem (@Proudtobepro) March 3, 2021
Shame man leave the man he's eating.
It can be difficult to consume so much loot. .
There's definitely no time for work, you can see the condition of the city mos....🤭
Forget it 🤣🤣.— Bakuninist (@tso1109) March 3, 2021
The mayor is blaming the 3 years of Mashaba reign, forgetting the 2 decades of ANC misrule to led to absolute dilapidation if the city.
Decades of @MYANC maladministration & deployment of incompetents has created an enormous problem.— Lex Signum (@illegaladverts) March 3, 2021
Continued development of RDP housing by @MYANC has ensured apartheid spatial planning into perpetuity.
Mashaba ruined JHB???....Surely you're joking Mr Makhubo. Parks Tau was a mess in JHB, and this is even acknowledged by some in the ANCYL. You could literally see the difference between a Mashaba administration and an ANC one. The darkest corners of JHB were finally lighting up pic.twitter.com/7rwI56MOSt— An African (@BossoYaMechene) March 3, 2021
