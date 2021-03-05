Geoff Makhubo slammed for saying Herman Mashaba is a ‘fool’ who ruined Johannesburg

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has been criticised for his comments about former mayor Herman Mashaba’s tenure.

This week Makhubo took aim at Mashaba, saying he was a “fool” who “ruined our city”.

Mashaba served as the mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 before he departed from the DA to start his own party, ActionSA.

“Joburg emerged well from a financial ruin by his masters. Hard work tried to reverse apartheid spatial planning by stitching it together but his populist agenda reversed all. He is now shouting from the sidelines, signifying nothing. Lord help him,” said Makhubo.

The jab launched a Twitter spat between the pair, with Mashaba saying Makhubo was “useless” and his days were numbered.

“Orange overalls will suit you. Your day in court is coming,” said Mashaba.