MPs concerned about brand damage at leaderless Brand SA

MPs have expressed concern over a moratorium on hiring at Brand SA which has led to a leadership crisis.

Brand SA is tasked with promoting a good image of the country in a bid to attract investment and tourism. But an impending merger between Brand SA, SA Tourism and Invest SA, has led to a moratorium on hiring at the agency.

MPs heard yesterday that the agency, as a result, was left without top management.

Board chairperson Thandi Tobias told the public service and administration portfolio committee the agency did not have a CEO, chief marketing officer, or CFO. This comes after former CEO Kingsley Makhubela was suspended by the entity and slapped with a disciplinary hearing.

Tobias said Makhubela's contract lapsed while Brand SA was dealing with the matter.

“The moratorium stopped us from advertising any posts until we have been advised by the executive authority. In the process of trying to get clarity on how the rationalisation process will affect the day-to-day operations of Brand SA, we had an unfortunate situation where our executive authority [former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu] passed on,” said Tobias.

She said they were hoping to meet acting minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni to get clarity.