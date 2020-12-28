Tito Mboweni says all he wants this festive season is a new pair of shoes
The story of finance minister Tito Mboweni and his shoe game, or lack of, is one with which social media users are familiar.
Some have previously offered to buy him shoe polish while others have encouraged the minister to buy a new pair.
His footwear was recently thrust into the spotlight again when Mboweni told his followers all he wants for the holiday season is new shoes.
“New shoes are most welcome. Will declare in parliament. But they have to be English Clarks ones. Size 8.5/9. Agreed? Nothing less! I need strong and comfortable shoes as we walk together to rebuild our economy,” he tweeted on Christmas Day.
Why Clarks?
If you've been following him for a young minute, you will know the brand is the minister's favourite.
In August, Mboweni caught heat on social media when his critics spotted a “worn out” pair during his attempt at the Jerusalema dance challenge.
He didn't let the critics have the last word, saying in response: “These shoes are Clarks, OK. They are comfortable for old people! Laugh at them for the last time!”
A pair retails between R1,000 and R3,000 on Europa Art.
One Twitter user said the minister will have to do with flip flops, while others said Mboweni should focus on more important issues than a pair of new shoes.
Here are some reactions:
He is not worried about shoes. He just provided the specifications of the shoes he prefers. Ministers are human beings who have desires and preferences.— 💐Neo💐 (@TshitshiNel) December 26, 2020
