Tito Mboweni says all he wants this festive season is a new pair of shoes

The story of finance minister Tito Mboweni and his shoe game, or lack of, is one with which social media users are familiar.

Some have previously offered to buy him shoe polish while others have encouraged the minister to buy a new pair.

His footwear was recently thrust into the spotlight again when Mboweni told his followers all he wants for the holiday season is new shoes.

“New shoes are most welcome. Will declare in parliament. But they have to be English Clarks ones. Size 8.5/9. Agreed? Nothing less! I need strong and comfortable shoes as we walk together to rebuild our economy,” he tweeted on Christmas Day.