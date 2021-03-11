Couple builds pool in their backyard

Soweto swimming school challenges stereotypes

A newly established swimming school in the heart of Soweto has become a beacon of hope for young kids and adults in the area who want to learn how to swim.



Tumi Masekela, 48, and her husband, Moses, 53, co-founded the Soweto Swim School in Orlando East, Soweto, in their backyard in November 2020...