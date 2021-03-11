Couple builds pool in their backyard
Soweto swimming school challenges stereotypes
A newly established swimming school in the heart of Soweto has become a beacon of hope for young kids and adults in the area who want to learn how to swim.
Tumi Masekela, 48, and her husband, Moses, 53, co-founded the Soweto Swim School in Orlando East, Soweto, in their backyard in November 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.