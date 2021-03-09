Ethics, ethos and enduring businesses important for the future as industry is on a knife-edge

People before profits is critical to success of hotels

Hotels that fought back against Covid-19 with an entrepreneurial approach in all facets will reap the rewards in the long run.



When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of several restrictions on February 1 this year, the SA hotel industry let out a cautious sigh of relief. Closures, furloughs and significantly decreased occupancy rates have all been part of the struggle, but with sales of alcohol now allowed, beaches and parks reopened, and an extension of the curfew, many started relooking their balance sheets...