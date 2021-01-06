Alcohol ban is good for SAPS and the health department, says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says while the government cannot keep the economy closed forever, the alcohol ban is good for his department.

On Tuesday, Cele told eNCA that he did not know whether the alcohol ban should continue but said the non-availability of alcohol “made history” at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

The hospital, for the first time ever, reported no trauma casualties on New Year's Eve.

“Well, I don't know. I don't make the economic laws,” said Cele. “But for the SA Police Service and the heath [department], especially at the present moment, the non-availability of alcohol made history on the 31st where nobody was admitted in the trauma centre in Baragwanath.”

Cele said the ban had made an impact on society and communities.