Mabitsela started a foundation to help more families

Preacher blesses learners with new shoes to inspire them to stay in school

Pupils from a school in a Limpopo village were over the moon after they recently received brand new school shoes donated by a preacher.



A generous Roman Catholic Church preacher, Donald Mabitsela, 40, of GaChwene St Bernard Catholic Church, visited the Seetla Primary School at GaRankhuwa village in Moletjie, where he donated 15 pairs of school shoes last week...