SA could have afforded abandoned nuclear build, insists Brian Molefe

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe insisted on Tuesday SA was on the right track in pursuing a nuclear build project which was abandoned owing to controversy during Jacob Zuma’s time in the Union Buildings.

Molefe made this statement at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question on why he never exercised his right to state his version of events when Rule 3.3 notices were sent to him, among them being those about minister Pravin Gordhan’s testimony.

The notices are sent to people who are said to be implicated in testimony before the inquiry.

Molefe said he did not respond in writing to Rule 3.3 notices because, to date, he believes no one implicated him “in wrongdoing”.

Gordhan had testified Molefe was among those who pushed strongly for former president Zuma’s plan for a nuclear build deal with Russia.