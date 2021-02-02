'My family and I lived in fear'

Eskom inquiry touched a raw nerve in ANC caucus – Rantho

The ANC caucus in parliament was intensely divided on a decision to hold an inquiry on Eskom following media reports about the alleged Gupta influence at the state-owned entity.



It took support from then chief whip of the ANC in parliament, the late Jackson Mthembu, for those who wanted the 2017 inquiry to go ahead to know they had some backing in the party...