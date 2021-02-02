South Africa

'My family and I lived in fear'

Eskom inquiry touched a raw nerve in ANC caucus – Rantho

02 February 2021 - 14:19

The ANC caucus in parliament was intensely divided on a decision to hold an inquiry on Eskom following media reports about the alleged Gupta influence at the state-owned entity. 

It took support from then chief whip of the ANC in parliament, the late Jackson Mthembu, for those who wanted the 2017 inquiry to go ahead to know they had some backing in the party...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X