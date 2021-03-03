South Africa

Molefe tells commission he became ANC MP as parliament 'sounds like a good place to retire to'

By Siviwe Feketha - 03 March 2021 - 14:41

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe has denied any knowledge of the alleged grand plan to appoint him as finance minister in 2017, which saw him surprisingly emerging as an ANC MP after he controversially left the power utility.

Molefe resumed testifying before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, where his evidence included how he was forced to leave the utility, his brief stint in parliament and his short-lived return as Eskom boss...

