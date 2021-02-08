Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe served summons to appear before state capture commission

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is set to return to the commission inquiry into state capture next month.

On Monday, commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala sent summons to Molefe's lawyers to appear before the chairperson of the commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, from March 8 to 12.

According to the summons, Molefe will be expected to give evidence and answer questions relating to his affidavit, any further affidavits he may wish to submit to the commission and on matters under investigation which happened during his tenure as Transnet CEO between 2011 and 2015.

Molefe is one of the key players linked to the state capture phenomenon as he headed Eskom during the period when many lucrative contracts were channelled to Gupta-linked entities. In her 2016 report into Eskom affairs among other things, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said phone records showed that Molefe and Ajay Gupta had called each other 88 times and that Molefe’s cellphone placed him in the vicinity of the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, 19 times.

Molefe made his first appearance at the commission on January 15 where he told the inquiry that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who headed the Eskom war- oom while he was deputy president of the country, was partly to blame for the power utility’s woes.

According to Molefe, when Ramaphosa was appointed chairperson of government’s Eskom war room while he was a shareholder at Glencore, which is an Eskom contractor, this amounted to a conflict of interest.

Ramaphosa has denied all the allegations and promised that he would give his version before Zondo. Molefe's testimony at the inquiry was put on hold three weeks ago after a staff member working closely with Zondo tested positive for Covid-19.

Molefe will be expected to testify on processes related to his secondment from Transnet to Eskom in 2015 and his appointment as member of parliament in February 2017.

Asked if Molefe would continue with the evidence he gave on January 15, his lawyer, Mpho Molefe, from Molaba Attorneys Incorporated, said: “It appears that they will be focusing on Transnet-related issues. They have said nothing about Eskom-related issues. We will engage the secretariat in this regard after our consultation with senior counsel which will happen soon.”