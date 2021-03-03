‘My career doesn’t need help’: Brian Molefe on allegations of being earmarked for top cabinet job

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry that his career did not need an external influence to flourish — contradicting claims by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

In an affidavit to the commission, Jonas had claimed that Molefe benefited from his proximity with the controversial Gupta family. He alleged that one of the brothers said they worked closely with a number of people, “including Lynne Brown and Brian Molefe, and, as a result, they were protected”.

“He said that Mr Molefe is very safe and his career path was very clear,” Jonas's affidavit read.

This was the same meeting, the former deputy finance minister said, where he was allegedly offered R600m.

It emerged at the commission that Jonas was informed that Eskom was a path for Molefe to go to parliament, and that he was earmarked for the position of finance minister.