I chose Eskom over Optimum – Brian Molefe

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe tore into Optimum Coal Mine for allegedly using its “good relationship” with then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to play state-owned entities for its benefit.

Molefe, who’s testifying at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, on Tuesday said while he was at Transnet when the entity bought 100 locomotives to service the coal industry, Optimun was the only company that refused to sign a "take and pay" agreement, alleging that it was unable to do so as it was waiting for another agreement to be reached with Eskom.

Molefe said after he pushed Optimun to sign the deal with Transnet in March 2015, he was seconded to take over at Eskom a month later. After being privy to the negotiations that the company had with the power utility he realised that Optimum had been using Eskom’s name to play Transnet and vice versa.

“I realised that they [Optimum] were playing us [Transnet] using Eskom’s name…because they had a good relationship with then deputy president [Ramaphosa],” Molefe said.

During his previous appearance at the commission, Molefe blamed Ramaphosa’s business dealings with Eskom as being responsible for load-shedding.