'I was not part of initial deal with Gupta-owned Tegeta,' says Brian Molefe

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe says he had been sick and off work when Eskom entered into a deal with a Gupta-owned company for coal supply at a price higher than the increase that he had refused to grant the Optimum Coal Mine.

Molefe, was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry, in Johannesburg on Tuesday among others Eskom refusing to grant Optimun Coal Mine an increase the company needed to stay afloat, ahead of the company being sold to the Gupta family.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka asked Molefe how Eskom after having just denied Optimum a price increase of R350 from R150 per ton in 2015 managed to enter into a deal with Tegeta Explorations, a Gupta-owned company in January 2016 at more than R400 per ton. This was for the same coal which Tegeta was getting from Optimum.

Molefe said due to a medical condition and being hospitalised in December 2015, he was only back in the middle of January 2016 and as a result was not involved in negotiating the deal with Tegeta and five other smaller BEE companies.