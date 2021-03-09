'I did not know': Brian Molefe on half of R78m payment going to Gupta associate

Former Transnet boss Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday he did not know that half of a R78m payment he approved for Regiments Capital would end up in the possession of Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa.

Molefe was being grilled about his role in the controversial approval of the revised remuneration model for Regiments. The company was providing transaction advice to Transnet in its procurement of 1,064 locomotives worth more than R50bn.

The contract for the advisory service was valued at R51m but midway through the dealings, then Transnet CFO Anoj Singh petitioned Molefe to revise the remuneration of Regiments. According to Singh's submission to Molefe, Regiments had saved R2.8bn for Transnet, which was over and above the deliverables they were contracted for.

Molefe approved, leading to Regiments scoring R115m for its services.

The former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Eskom CEO was cornered on why he approved payment of funds not stipulated in the contract Transnet had with Regiments, half of whose additional payment found its way to Essa's pocket.