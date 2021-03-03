South Africa

WATCH | Guards shot and phones stolen outside MTN's Joburg headquarters

03 March 2021 - 13:12
Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer

On February 26 at 11am, an armed robbery occurred outside MTN's headquarters in Johannesburg. A vehicle that was delivering handsets was held up by a gang of armed gunmen at the entrance to the MTN facility.

Three DSV guards who were shot in the robbery all survived and are recovering.

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, MTN's communications and public relations manager, said this was the first major incident the cellphone and telecommunications company had faced this year.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

