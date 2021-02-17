South Africa

WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership

By TimesLive Motoring - 17 February 2021 - 19:47
Luxury cars being vandalised at a Cape Town dealership on Wednesday February 17 2021.
Image: Video Screenshot via @BOSBEER2006 on Twitter

Social media was atwitter on Wednesday after reports surfaced that a luxury car dealership in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town, had been ransacked by about 40 people.

CCTV footage captured inside the dealership — identified in posts as The Toy Shop — shows suspects vandalising sports cars parked on the showroom floor.

According to reports, the suspects allegedly arrived on the scene and demanded that the dealership staff give them vehicles. When their request was refused the suspects soon set about vandalising cars — everything from luxury SUVs to high-performance roadsters. This is clearly evident in the video footage where vehicle windscreens, windows and lights are smashed to pieces. Staff members were apparently also assaulted during the attack.

According to CapeTownEtc, police are “investigating cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property”. TimesLIVE Motoring tried to contact the dealership, which was unavailable for comment.

