Man arrested for armed robbery at mayor's house

A 38-year-old man, who was arrested for armed robbery at a mayor's house in Limpopo, has been denied bail on Thursday.

Joao Antonio Lucas and his accomplices, including two women, allegedly went to the Lephalale local municipality mayor Jack Maeko's house and tied up a security guard and other family members.

"The suspect, who is a Mozambican national but staying in Springs in the Gauteng province, was arrested while at his hideout in Gauteng, within 72 hours after the suspect and his accomplices allegedly attacked and robbed the [mayor's] house," police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"It is alleged that four unknown armed men, accompanied by two women driving in three cars, stopped at the gate of the mayor's house and asked the security guard to see the mayor. But before he could respond, they attacked him, entered the house and also tied everybody inside before they searched the house."

Ngoepe said the suspect was denied bail in the Phalala magistrate's court and his case was postponed to February 25 for formal bail application and further investigations.

Maeko didn't respond to text messages and his phone rang unattended.

Ngoepe added that subsequently, the suspects stole a Toyota Legend 45 and fled the scene but the car was later found abandoned along Lebu road in the Tomburke policing area outside Lephalale.

"These suspects disappeared in a white Toyota Fortuner, a navy blue VW Polo and another unidentified car. The security guard was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment with serious injuries," he said.

Police said during the arrest, one of the cars used by the suspects on the day of the incident, a VW Polo, was confiscated.

ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the party condemned the armed attack on Maeko's home.

Ngoepe said manhunt for the remaining five accomplices is still underway and anyone with information that can lead to their arrest, may contact Col Malesela Mogale on 071 479 2329 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.