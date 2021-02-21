South Africa

KZN nurses traumatised after being hijacked and robbed by armed men

21 February 2021 - 15:48
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two nurses were ambushed and hijacked outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Two nurses — part of a roving HIV/Aids health team — were left traumatised after they were ambushed and hijacked outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala described the incident  as “barbaric and shameful”, at a media briefing on Sunday.

He said the incident happened near Thornville on Friday morning.

“These nurses, aged 32 and 42, were part of the HIV/Aids roving team and had been transporting patients in the Hopewell area.

“When they got to a remote part of the road, they came under attack from three armed men who were travelling in a white bakkie. The men blocked the nurses' path, and forced them off the road.

“They abducted them and drove them to a secluded area where they took their valuables including handbags and cellphones and then dumped them near a bush.”

Zikalala said the men escaped in the nurses' state vehicle, a white Toyota Avanza.

“While we are grateful that these nurses were not physically harmed, it has nevertheless left them with psychological scars that will take time to overcome.

“This is a very barbaric, shameful and cowardly act and we urge anyone with information to urgently contact the police.”

TimesLIVE

