Escapee rearrested after being beaten up by community for alleged attempted rape

A 33-year-old man who escaped from police holding cells outside Groblersdal last year, has been rearrested, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspect had escaped with other inmates who were arrested for rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances in September last year.

“Police pursued them and subsequently managed to rearrest the other two suspects, but he managed to evade arrest,” Ngoepe said.

He said the suspect was rearrested on Monday after police received a tip-off from a community member that he was admitted at one of the hospitals in Mpumalanga.

This after he was badly assaulted by the community for allegedly attempting to rape an elderly woman, Ngoepe said.

“Police reacted swiftly and found the suspect admitted in hospital and arrested him.

“The suspect allegedly changed his name at the hospital to disguise his identity.”

He is expected to appear in court soon on charges of escaping from lawful custody, murder and two counts of rape.

TimesLIVE