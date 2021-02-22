Rwandan opposition activist killed in Cape Town robbery

A Rwandan opposition politician living in SA, Seif Bamporiki, was shot dead in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon in what the police described as a robbery.

Bamporiki was the Rwanda National Congress co-ordinator in SA.

The police said circumstances surrounding the murder were being investigated by Gugulethu police following an incident at around 4.20pm in Europa squatter camp when an adult male was shot and killed.

“It is alleged the deceased and another male, aged 50, were delivering a bed in the area when they were approached by two unknown suspects,” said police spokesperson Col André Traut.

He said Bamporiki was pulled out of his vehicle and shot, while the 50-year-old male who accompanied him managed to escape unharmed.

“The suspects, who are yet to be arrested, fled with the deceased’s vehicle. We have reason to believe the motive for the murder was robbery,” Traut said.