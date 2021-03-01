Durban man bust for impersonating a police officer and robbery
A Durban man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly posed as a police officer to rob a victim of his cash and cellphone.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday on charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer
“Yesterday at 12.30, Durban Central police officers were patrolling along Warwick Avenue when a man approached them and informed them that two unknown suspects robbed him.
“It was alleged that one of the men posed as a police officer.
“The victim was searched and robbed of his belongings by the two men. The police officers conducted a follow-up operation, which led them to the Phoenix taxi rank in the CBD, where one of the suspects was identified by the victim.
“A 35-year-old man was searched and was found in possession of the complainant’s cellphone and cash.”
Gwala said the man was found in possession of a fake appointment card.
