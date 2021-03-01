Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to face impeachment proceedings

Mazzone cited several court findings against Mkhwebane among the reasons the public protector should not hold office.

Among them was that the Constitutional Court found that she acted in bad faith and was not honest with the high court regarding her investigation process in the Reserve Bank matter.

Other reasons cited by Mazzone included that she laid criminal charges against her predecessor Thuli Madonsela, for releasing a transcript of an interview she had with former president Jacob Zuma, and her appeal to overturn judge Ronel Tolmay’s scathing judgment of her poor handling of the Estina dairy farm matter and the report thereof, was dismissed by the North Gauteng High Court.

“Her independence and credibility have also been called into question on a number of occasions and she has failed to inspire trust within the public,” said Mazzone.

She said the DA believes it is of the utmost importance that Mkhwebane is removed as public protector and that “someone competent, credible and independent is appointed in this post to regain the public’s trust in this crucial Chapter 9 institution and to ensure that once again the interests of the vulnerable would be protected above the interests of the politically connected”.

The DA tabled the motion calling for an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office in February 2020.

Mazzone said Mkhwebane had time and again demonstrated an inability to conduct her work independently. She also questioned the public protector’s understanding of law and her mandate.

TimesLIVE