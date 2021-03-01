News channel in talks with broadcasting watchdog
Complaints pile up on eNCA mask race row
The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) says it has received 44 complaints against eNCA after journalist Lindsay Dentlinger sparked a mask race row while conducting interviews in parliament.
BCCSA registrar Shouneez Martin confirmed to Sowetan that the oversight body has officially registered nine of those complaints as they had all the required information...
