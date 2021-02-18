Politicians performing poorly: Zondo fails them on SOE board appointments

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says politicians have done a bad job with the appointment of boards of state-owned entities.

Zondo was reacting to a presentation made to the state capture commission on Thursday by Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis, who was speaking about the parliamentary processes to appoint heads of institutions such as the public protector.

In his presentation, Lewis called for some form of professionalisation in the process, similar to that used by the Judicial Service Commission which apart from having politicians as members, also has the chief justice and other legal professionals.

Zondo questioned the processes followed to appoint SOE boards.

“If one looks at SOEs that the commission has been looking at, if that is anything to go by the politicians have, to a very large extent, done a very bad job in terms of appointments. But maybe that is because the processes that were in place were not processes that enabled or promoted quality appointments,” said Zondo.

He said that though in some cases politicians would not have deliberately made wrong appointments, there was evidence to suggest that there were a number of cases where these poor appointments were made to facilitate wrongdoing.