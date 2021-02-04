SA's problems are due to cadre deployment, says the DA as it calls on Ramaphosa to account

The bulk of SA's problems stem from the ANC's policy of cadre deployment, which the state capture commission must tackle or else the problems will persist, says DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“Until cadre deployment ceases to be a policy of South Africa’s governing party, the country will never have a functional democracy, a healthy economy or a capable state. No other policy has done more to undermine these,” said Steenhuisen.

This after lawyers representing the party submitted questions to the Zondo commission pinning various government failures on President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as former deputy president and chair of the party's cadre deployment committee between 2014 and 2018.

It wants Ramaphosa to account for his “central role” in the appointment of several officials who were at the helm of state-owned enterprises - including the SABC, Eskom, SAA and Transnet - during his tenure.

“Cadre deployment is as much Ramaphosa’s game as it was Zuma’s, hence state capture lives on long after the Guptas' departure,” said Steenhuisen.