DA leader John Steenhuisen tears into President Cyril Ramaphosa in his ‘True State of the Nation’ address

“It is inconceivable that in a functioning, accountable democracy, a governing party that has been exposed for doing what the ANC has done would remain in office.

“Forget for a moment about the arms deal and the Guptas and Bosasa and Nkandla and the recent PPE feeding frenzy. Each of those on its own should have ended this government, but let’s pretend they never happened.

“What went on over the course of a decade at the SSA with billions of rands of public funds is nothing short of treason. If a revelation of this nature and magnitude does not trigger resignations, or at the very least dismissals, we have a fundamental flaw in our democracy,” said Steenhuisen.

He slammed Ramaphosa for not firing those implicated in the wrongdoings in the report by Sydney Mufamadi, former chairperson of a high-level review panel into the SSA, which he testified about at the inquiry.

“The president knew, back then [in 2018], what was going on and who was implicated. Instead of firing the likes of [former state security minister] David Mahlobo and [former SSA director-general] Arthur Fraser, he found jobs for them in his administration.