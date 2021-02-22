Prasa board chaired by Popo Molefe should have been axed earlier, Dipuo Peters tells Zondo commission

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board that was chaired by Popo Molefe deserved the axe that fell on it in March 2017.

That is the view of former transport minister Dipuo Peters who removed the Prasa board at the time.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday, Peters said she should have dismissed that board much earlier.

Her decision to remove the board was reversed by the courts a month later, when Peters was no longer minister after the axe fell on her in then president Jacob Zuma’s final cabinet reshuffle.

Peters said she would have appealed the court decision had she still been in office, as the call to reinstate the board was based on a technicality.

Peters said the Prasa board led by Molefe disrespected her as they did not respond to any correspondence.