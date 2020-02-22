DA submits 7,000 pages of 'evidence' in case against Mkhwebane

The DA has submitted over 7,000 pages of supplementary evidence to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to strengthen its motion for the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

In January, Modise approved a DA request for parliament to initiate proceedings for the removal of Mkhwebane from office.

This follows the adoption in December by the National Assembly of new rules concerning the removal of office bearers at institutions supporting constitutional democracy, including the Office of the Public Protector.

“With over 7,000 pages to support our motion, the DA hopes that parliament will act swiftly by establishing an ad hoc committee for Mkhwebane’s removal proceedings,” DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said on Friday.

She said there had been mounting evidence and continuous blunders to support the DA's calls for Mkhwebane’s removal since the submission of its motion.

Mazzone said some of Mkhwebane's notable blunders include the finding by the Constitutional Court that she acted in bad faith and was not honest with the high court regarding her investigation process in the Reserve Bank matter.