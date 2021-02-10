ANC wants action against ‘criminal’ DA Tshwane councillors ‘working from Cape Town and New Zealand’

The ANC is planning to lay criminal charges against two DA Tshwane councillors who the ruling party claims are working from Cape Town and New Zealand.

While the DA said there is nothing untoward with the situation, the Tshwane ANC wants action taken against councillors Johan Welmans and Ernst Botha.

The ANC said the two have continued to draw salaries for council work but have been out of service for the people of the metro.

According to the party’s Kgosi Maepa, Welmans and Botha no longer reside in Tshwane, though their mandate involves them living in the communities they serve.

“Information in our possession indicates councillor Ernst Botha (ward 44, Pretoria East) has emigrated and now resides in Oceania, New Zealand. Councillor Johan Welmans (ward 99, Cullinan) is now residing in the Western Cape and our information indicates he sold his Tshwane property in 2020. We also know councillor Welmans has resigned from the DA to join a new right-wing political party,” said Maepa.

This, he claimed, was illegal.