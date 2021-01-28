MEC sacks controversial Buffalo City councillor

One of the most controversial figures in Buffalo City Metro council in the Eastern Cape has been shown the door.

Ntombizodwa Gamnca of Mdantsane, East London, was fired by corporate governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha on Tuesday afternoon after being found guilty of contravening the councillors' code of conduct as spelled out in the Municipal Systems Act.

Gamnca's tenure as ward 20 councillor was marked by one controversy after another.

In 2019 she was given a four-year suspended sentence and fined R10,000 for robbery and intimidation of a fellow ANC councillor.

She was also involved in some dodgy house sales in her ward in Mdantsane.

Gamnca could not be reached for comment.

Nqatha said Gamnca's conviction for a criminal offence and her alleged involvement in the house sale were reasons enough for him to fire her.

Since 2019, in the wake of the house scandal, Gamnca has fielded numerous ANC and council attempts to remove her from her seat.