Eskom needs to impose more price hikes to become profitable, says CEO

An Eskom official presented a detailed report on the state of the embattled parastatal to the committee. The report was divided into four sections: coal contracts, electricity tariffs, Medupi and Kusile project costs, and the Wilge residential development project.

Responding to questions, minister Pravin Gordhan told the committee members to be cognisant of the fact that the majority of issues faced by the utility had been as a result of decisions taken in the past 10 to 15 years, and not by the current management, saying many SOEs were “pretty much in a recovery phase”.

“What is worrying though is the quality of the coal at some of our power stations, which plays a highly deceptive role in the operational mechanisms and leads to trips of one sort or another. That then leads to shortage of supply in terms of megawatts that could lead, if we have too many of those, to the kind of load-shedding phenomenon that we have — though load-shedding as a separate items also requires more than just fixing the quality of coal,” he said.

Also commenting on the quality of coal, De Ruyter said the utility was in discussion with Transnet to establish an inland coal terminal.

“There is a significant impact in our power generation as a consequence of coal quality ... We have to find a way accommodate a greater diversity of coal suppliers, while being able to blend a marginalised coal quality.

“We are in discussion with Transnet to establish a so-called inland coal terminal that will enable us to still continue to buy from junior and emerging miners while being able to manage the coal quality going into our power stations more closely,” he said.