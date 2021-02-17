Companies contracted to municipality yet to be paid

Lack of service delivery in Emfuleni hit businesses hard

The collapse of basic services in Emfuleni has hit local businesses the hardest, with companies owed by the municipality forced to retrench workers and property prices in the area slashed.



The municipality has been struggling to provide basic services such as electricity, refuse collection and sanitation over the past four years, slowing business dramatically and owners reeling from losses. ..