Human settlements 'evaluating' R840m white elephant Eskom flats

The national department of human settlements confirmed on Friday that Eskom had approached it with a list of properties for possible purchase — including the controversial Wilge flats near the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

The flats were built — at enormous cost — to house technicians working at the power station but were never completed.

Eskom budgeted R160m for the project in 2012, but parliament heard on Wednesday that R840m was spent, the project remains incomplete and the units were uninhabitable.

Eskom said on Thursday the flats were now the subject of a disposal process in which negotiations with a potential buyer, the human settlements department, were at an advanced stage.

The rationale for building them was to house construction expatriate workers who would be needed to work at the Kusile power station project.