Labour agreement not included in initial project cost, contractors claim

R840m builders blame Eskom for budget blowout

Companies that built the incomplete R840m Eskom residential complex in Mpumalanga have blamed the power utility for the cost escalation that saw the initial budget more than quadruple in value.



Two companies that led the construction of the controversial Wilge residential development near Kusile power station claim a remuneration arrangement with workers on the development had not been included in the initial costs...