Zondo 'troubled' by Eskom board that mistakenly approved R1.6bn for Gupta company

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Wednesday expressed shock that Eskom's board in 2015 mistakenly approved a R1.6bn prepayment for coal supply to Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Zondo heard from former Eskom board member Prof Pat Naidoo how they approved the prepayment on December 9 2015, having been under the impression that it was for Glencore-owned Optimum Coal Mine (OCM).

But the submission to the board, which gave rise to the board approval, clearly stipulated that the prepayment would be for “proposed owners” of Optimum, Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

The commission chair said it was “troubling” that a whole board of 12 members was so incompetent that it would allow such a costly lapse in oversight.

Naidoo said he at the time was under the impression that Eskom, which had been at loggerheads with Glencore, had made up its differences with the company. It was for that reason, he said, it was recommended that Eskom and Glencore release a joint media statement after the approval of the prepayment.