Inquiry wants to know how Guptas knew about cabinet appointments before they happened
Zuma needs to explain his relationship with the Guptas – Zondo commission
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday explained why it needed former president Jacob Zuma's version of some of the events it is probing as the former head of state had been implicated by 40 witnesses.
The commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius outlined some of the issues that the commission needed Zuma to answer to...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.