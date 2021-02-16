South Africa

Inquiry wants to know how Guptas knew about cabinet appointments before they happened

Zuma needs to explain his relationship with the Guptas – Zondo commission

16 February 2021 - 07:32
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday explained why it needed former president Jacob Zuma's version of some of the events it is probing as the former head of state had been implicated by 40 witnesses.

The commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius outlined some of the issues that the commission needed Zuma to answer to...

