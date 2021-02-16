Court order will raise electricity prices by another 15%

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has entered into a consent order to add R10bn to electricity tariffs in the coming financial year, which will push power prices more than 15% higher.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court ordered Nersa to add R10bn to Eskom’s allowable revenue to be recovered from tariff customers in the 2021/2022 financial year, Sowetan's sister publication BusinessLIVE reported.

This comes on top of another R6bn in increases approved by the regulator for implementation in the coming financial year, which starts in April. In a statement, Nersa said this will result in an average tariff percentage increase of 15.63% in 2021/2022.

The news of further increases comes as the utility continues to push for cost-reflective tariffs. Businesses, however, argue that many enterprises cannot survive higher power prices.