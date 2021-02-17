Labour ward sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi, the first healthworker in SA to be vaccinated against Covid-19

“At first I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded into my arm, but it happened so quickly, so easily, it was just a prick on my flesh and I really did not feel much pain,” Ramaphosa said afterwards, describing the first vaccinations as a "real milestone" for SA.

"I was rather pleased that five people were vaccinated before me, they were healthworkers," he said.

"It was a joy to watch them, to see whether anything had happened to them," he said. "It means being vaccinated is a fairly straightforward process."