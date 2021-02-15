Gauteng government's interventions not bearing fruit yet
Emfuleni's woes far from over as refuse piles up
Residents of the bankrupt Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal will have to live with sewage spillages in the streets, unreliable electricity supply, potholes and a lack of refuse collection for much longer.
So bad is the financial mess that has led to a total collapse of service delivery that even the administrator that has been appointed by the Gauteng government to stabilise the situation cannot say when residents and businesses will be able to enjoy proper service delivery...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.