Gauteng government's interventions not bearing fruit yet

Emfuleni's woes far from over as refuse piles up

Residents of the bankrupt Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal will have to live with sewage spillages in the streets, unreliable electricity supply, potholes and a lack of refuse collection for much longer.



So bad is the financial mess that has led to a total collapse of service delivery that even the administrator that has been appointed by the Gauteng government to stabilise the situation cannot say when residents and businesses will be able to enjoy proper service delivery...