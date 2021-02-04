From Mantashe to Mbalula, Makhosi Khoza lays into ANC heavyweights

A number of ANC national leaders on Thursday caught stray bullets from Makhosi Khoza's onslaught on the governing party.

Khoza, a former ANC MP, was testifying at the Zondo commission about how the governing party's parliamentary caucus conducted its affairs during her time as a member.

According to Khoza, ANC MPs were “hell-bent” on protecting then president Jacob Zuma at all costs, a stance she was strongly opposed to.

Even those, like NEC member Fikile Mbalula, who now acted like they were anti-Zuma, were once his biggest praise-singers, said Khoza.

Khoza said she was hounded out of the ANC for insisting that ANC members stop protecting the scandal-prone Zuma who was costing the party, as was the case in the 2016 local government elections when the party lost control of the country's major cities such as Tshwane and Johannesburg.